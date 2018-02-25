Senator Hunkuyi Warns against Actions Able to Worsen Crisis as APC Nat Leaders Visit His Demolished House

No 11B Sambo Rd still our office & serves as monument of political intolerance – Sen. Shehu Sani

BY OBUTE JAMES

The Representative of Kaduna North Senatorial District in Nigerian Senate, Senator Sulieman Othman Hunkuyi has warned against further actions of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC that will throw the party into a deeper crisis in Kaduna State.

Hunkuyi who made this known when Segun Oni-led APC Fact Finding Committee visited the site of his demolished building in Kaduna said the decision of the national secretariat of the party to invite the factional chairman of APC led by Governor Nasir El-Rufai without inviting Danladi Wada who was legally elected Deputy Chairman and serves as Acting Chairman will further aggravate the crisis in the state.

Hunkuyi said Danladi Wada’s name is in the APC record as well as INEC data bank and wonder why the APC national secretariat will invite somebody who was neither elected now recognised by any law (electoral law & APC constitution) to NEC meeting which will take place this week.

He said it will be better Danladi is invited or two of them are invited.

“It will be less problematic if non of them is invited,” Hunkuyi advised.

On his part, Segun Oni, former Governor of Ekiti State who led the 4-member Fact Finding Committee to Kaduna, said the observation and suggestions of Hunkuyi will be communicated to the national office of the party for immediate actions.

It would be recalled that the National Working Committee of the party announced the decision to investigate the crisis in Kaduna and Kogi chapters of the party in a statement issued on penultimate Thursday by the National Publicity Secretary,

Bolaji Abdullahi, following an executive session it held on Wednesday.

The party mandated the committee headed by

the National Deputy Chairman and former governor of Ekiti state, Segun Oni to look into

the remote and immediate causes of the crisis

in the state chapters and the circumstance that

led to the demolition of the building, which belonged to a senator and member of the party, Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi.

The committee fixed 11am to meet with the APC members at the demolished secretariat but they did not turn up until 3:41 pm when several members including Senator Shehu Sani had left.

Shehu Sani who addressed the press before leaving, said No11B Sambo Road remains the APC Kaduna State Secretariat as the debris of the demolished building will serve as monument of political intolerance of El-Rufai.

Oni who said their mission is not judgmental advised all parties to sheath their swords

He said their report will be forwarded to the national secretariat of the APC who will then forward it to Bola Ahmed Tinubu reconciliation committee for further actions.

Other members of the fact finding mission include the National Auditor, George Moghalu and National Woman Leader, Dr. Rahmatu Aliyu

and also accompanied by the deputy national secretary, Chief Victor Diadiom.