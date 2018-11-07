Seven months to end of tenure, outgoing Gov Shettima swears in 21 Commissioners

Kashim Shettima, Governor of Borno state, has sworn in 21 newly appointed commissioners to serve as members of the State Executive Council.
This comes seven months before the end of the governorship tenure of Shettima, who was first sworn in as Governor in 2011 and will quit the post on May 29, 2019.
The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Government House, Maiduguri, on Monday and was administered by the acting Chief Judge of Borno State, Justice Fadawu Umoru.
The event was held amidst tight security, and attended by an unprecedented crowd, including supporters from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.
The Governor had dissolved the former cabinet a week before the election of APC candidates to allow some of the aspirants, who were commissioners, participate in the elections.
Of the 21 commissioners, most of them served in the former cabinet and were re-appointed. They are Kaka Shehu Lawan, Adamu Lawan Zaufanjinba, Mustapha Fanarambe and Babagana Tijjani.
Speaking at the occasion, Shettima enjoined the appointees to work assiduously in the course of discharge of their duties.
He said: “I urge all of you to be up and doing to ensure our great ruling APC sweeps all elective positions across the state. I also enjoin you to work assiduously to ensure that all ongoing projects are completed as soon as possible for the benefit of our people.
“Your appointments are based on merit and in line with the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Section 192 of the Constitution as amended.
“Considering your expected tremendous contributions to the general development of the state, you should therefore work hard and be dedicated to duty, so that government can benefit from your expertise to uplift the living standard of the citizenry.”
The Governor restated the determination of his administration to focusing on the welfare of civil servants and improve the living conditions of the people.
He also appealed for support and understanding regarding security challenges in the state, and expressed optimism that peace would be restored.
Full list of Commissioners and their new ministries:
1.HON. ABDULRAHMAN ABDULKARIM
SPORTS AFFAIRS
2.HON. ABAKAR ABBA LAWAN
WATER RESOURCES
3.HON. ADAMU ALHAJI LAWAN
LOCAL GOVERNMENT AND EMIRATE AFFAIRS
4.HON. BABAGANA TIJJANI BANKI
POVERTY ALLEVIATION AND YOUTH EMPOWERMENT
5.HON. MUSTAPHA MUSTAPHA FANNARAMBE
RELIGIOUS AFFAIRS AND SPECIAL EDUCATION
6.HON. INNA GALADIMA
AGRICULTURE AND NATURAL RESOURCES
7.HON. ALI ABATCHA HASSAN
INTER-GOVERNMENTAL AFFAIRS
8.HON. MOHAMMED KAUJI
FINANCE, BUDGET AND ECONOMIC PLANNING
9.DR. TOMA RANGIYA
ANIMAL AND FISHERIES DEVELOPMENT
10.DR. SALISU KWAYA BURA
HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
11.HON. BELLO AYUBA
LAND AND SURVEY
12.ARC. YERIMA SALEH
RECONSTRUCTION, REHABILITATION AND RESETTLEMENT
13.ENGR. YUGUDA SALEH VUNGAS
HOUSING AND ENERGY
14.HON. MUSA INUWA KUBO
EDUCATION
15.ENGR. SUNDAY MADU GADZAMA
ENVIRONMENT
16.BARR. KAKA SHEHU LAWAN
ATTORNEY GENERAL AND COMMISSIONER FOR JUSTICE
17.HON. YERIMA LAWAN KARETO
TRADE AND INVESTMENT
18.DR. ABUBAKAR HASSAN
HIGHER EDUCATION
19.HON. SUGUN MAI MELE
WORKS AND TRANSPORT
20.HON. FANTA BABA SHEHU
WOMEN AFFAIRS
21.DR. MOHAMMED BULAMA
HOME AFFAIRS, INFORMATION AND CULTURE