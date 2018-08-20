Sex-for-mark Scandal: Victim says she’s unable to get job after exposing randy teacher

Monica Osagie, the woman at the centre of the sex-for-mark scandal that led to the sack of a professor at Obafemi Awolowo University, Richard Akindele, says she has found it difficult to get a job after exposing the randy lecturer.

Ms. Osagie, who spoke in an interview with Sunday Punch, said her action has not helped her because of the threat she receives afterwards.

“I have been threatened on so many occasions and I am yet to get a job since then. The last job interview I went for about three weeks ago, the guy asked if I was “ the Monica Osagie” and I said yes and the next thing he said was sorry ma, we don’t need a whistle-blower!”

She also said the scandal has made her suffer serious psychological trauma, physical harassment at public places, especially in the banking halls and series of calls from strangers who would address her as “ashawo” “home wrecker” and “career destroyer.”

Ms Osagie also said she has lost interest in the investigating of the case by the Independent Corrupt and other Offences Commission (ICPC), which she said described her as psychotic without taking her for medical examination.

This paper reported how OAU made headlines in April when Ms. Osagie leaked a phone recording, which showed Mr. Akindele asking for sex ‘five times’ from from the post-graduate student for a pass in an examination.

She repeatedly addressed the other person in the conversation as ‘Prof. Akindele’, who, later, protested: ‘stop calling my name!’. Later, the lecturer said he demanded five rounds of sex on one date as a deliberate attempt to discourage the student and invite her to his office to obtain evidence.

OAU set up a committee and mandated it to submit its report within a week. It also issued a query to Mr. Akindele.

On June 20, the university announced the dismissal of Mr. Akindele after he was found guilty of misconduct. He had earlier been placed on an indefinite suspension immediately the panel was set up.

“The Council, at its meeting of today, Wednesday, 20th of June, 2018, having considered the recommendation of Senate, as well as the report of the Joint Committee of Council and Senate, decided that Professor Richard I. Akindele should be dismissed from the services of the University for gross misconduct,” the Vice Chancellor, Eyitope Ogunbodede, said.

