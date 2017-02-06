SGF, Lawal Appears before Senator Kaura, Hunkuyi Led Committee, Apologises to the Senate

Hajj Commission to Become Self Reliance from 2019
Christian Pilgrims to Emulate Israel’s Agricultural Policy
BY OBUTE JAMES
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal on Monday February 6 appeared before the Senate Committee on Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs over the 2017 Budget Proposal.
Lawal who appeared before the committee led by Senator Tijani Kaura (Chairman) and Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi (Vice Chairman) to defend the 2017 budget of his office apologised to the the senators for his inability to appear before the committee last week Thursday for budget defence.
The committee last week declined to consider the budget for the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation because of Lawal’s absence during the budget defence. The senators sent away the permanent secretary asked to represent SGF last Thursday.
Lawal said the 2017 budget for the OSGF is N9,882,782,935. This consists of Personnel N3,408,763.591; Overhead 3,408,628,226 and Capital 2,692,391,118.
Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi however expressed suck over the performance of the SGF office in respect of the 2016 capital projects.
Hunkuyi said while other agencies and ministries have high record in respect of capital projects execution, he was surprised that SGF office recorded only 10% in capital projects implementation. He specifically mentioned SERVICOM, an agency under SGF who recorded 100% performance in capital project in the 2016 budget.
Hunkuyi appealed to SGF and other government ministries and agencies to make serious effort in the execution of the capital projects.
Meanwhile, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria is to become self-reliance from 2019, Chairman/CEO, Barr. Abdullahi Mukhtar Muhammad of the commission has said.
Mohammed who made this known during the budget defence on Monday said the commission is making all necessary efforts to ensure that by 2019, pilgrims to Holy land will no longer depend on government for finance before embarking on the pilgrimage except the personnel cost.
He also said the commission is making effort to move into its permanent office, hence the inclusion of the building project in the 2017 budget proposal.
Similarly, the executive secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission , Rev. Tor Ujar has revealed to the Senate Committee on Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs of its plan to make pilgrims from Nigeria embrace and emulate the agricultural development policy and style of Israel.
Ujar said though Israel is a small country, their performance in agriculture is so encouraging hence the need for Nigeria to emulate them.
He said Israel as small as it is, has a fish pond consisting of about 5 million fish. According to him, a cow in Israel is as big as room and is capable of producing 33000 litres of milk in a day.
Ujar called on the senators to support them in achieving this noble objective.
