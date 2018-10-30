Shehu Sani: Buhari remains the heart, soul and oxygen of APC

Senator Shehu Sani has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will not exist after the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari as he remains the heart, soul and oxygen of the party.

He said this when he made an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

“APC cannot last beyond the political lifespan of President Muhammadu Buhari. Buhari remains the heart, soul and oxygen of the party. I don’t think after Buhari, there will be APC again in the sense that everything begins and ends with him,” Sani said.

His comments come two weeks after he dumped the ruling party for the People’s Redemption Party (PRP).

In his resignation letter written to APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole on October 19, the Senator thanked the party for availing him the opportunity to serve as a lawmaker.

Despite leaving APC, the Senator who represents Kaduna Central in the National Assembly said the party has disappointed its members and Nigerians more than three years into office.

“I believe that APC has in every possible way disappointed not only those who are its members, but it disappointed the country,” he said.

Although he became a Senator under APC’s platform, he, however, said he left the party because it has deviated from its campaign promises in 2015.

Sani also blamed the recent protest on the alleged injustice on the party’s leadership structure despite the promises it gave to Nigerians during the last elections.

He added, “It (APC) was a party that came with a lot of promises and pledges, but it has not been able to dispense justice to its members.

The Senator also added that another reason for his exit from the party was that the leadership failed to address the issues he raised.

One of such he stated is that the governor of a state is instrumental to who becomes an aspirant in the party.

