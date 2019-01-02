Shettima Admits Worsening Security Situation in Borno

The Governor of Borno State, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, has admitted that the security situation in the troubled state is worsening but said he could not blame President Muhammadu Buhari for the situation because he now has unfettered access to the president unlike during the administration of former president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, when he was treated as an enemy of the presidency.

Speaking at an extraordinary security meeting held on Monday night at the Multipurpose Hall of Government House, Maiduguri, the governor urged the attendees not to engage in blame games over the perceived failure of the soldiers, which he said would be unfair given the enormous sacrifices they have made in the last seven years.

He said despite the worsening situation, he would rather encourage rather than blame the military, saying the soldiers were doing their best within the circumstances they had found themselves.

There has been a resurgence of Boko Haram attacks, especially on military bases in the state in the past few months, leading to heavy casualties on the side of the Nigerian Army.

No fewer than 40 soldiers have been killed in sporadic attacks on bases in Metele and Baga.

There are conflicting claims of the insurgents holding positions in some of the local governments of the state.

But Shettima said despite these he was unwilling to apportion blames to Buhari and the military.

He explained, “Some persons have asked why I have not criticised the Buhari government or the Nigerian military over situations in Borno. My response to them is that unlike in previous years when I was treated as an enemy of the presidency, I have from 2015 to date, gained unfettered access to the president.

