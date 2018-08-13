Six Kidnappers of Sheikh Algarkawy, Four Police Officers killed during shot out

The Nigeria Police Force on Sunday narrated how four of its officers were killed in an ambush in Kaduna State.

The police also said six of kidnappers that ambushed the policemen at Jankasa village inside Rigasa forest were also killed.

According to police, the kidnappers were shot dead during a gun battle on Saturday.

This paper earlier reported the killing of the four officers who arrived from Abuja as part of the Intelligence and Response Team (IRT).

The Kaduna Police Command Public Relations officer, Sabo Yakubu, confirmed the deaths.

“The information reaching us is that we lost the four personnel during an ambush at a village called Jankasa. But we are still gathering facts about the incident which will indicate what actually happened there,” he said.

The leader of the IRT at the police headquarters in Abuja, Abba Kyari, later released the names of the deceased officers.

He also provided details of how they were ambushed on his Facebook page on Sunday evening.

According to him, the team was ambushed after arresting two kidnappers in the forest.

Mr Kyari, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, explained that the IRT unit from Abuja was at the forest sequel to the kidnapping of a cleric, Ahmad Algarkawy, in Rigasa area of Kaduna State on August 2.

He said the team decided to go after the kidnappers after the cleric was released.

It is not yet known whether the police have recovered the millions that was reportedly paid to the kidnappers before Algarkawy and three of his students were released. Students of Sheikh Algarkawy in a chart with DESERT HERALD said they expect the Nigerian Police Force to provide details of the cash they gave as ransom to the kidnappers since according to Assistant Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari his men have overwhelmed the notorious kidnappers after the ambushed that killed four of his men. Instances of killing kidnappers, armed robbers etc by the police after money was paid to them are many but such cash recoveries are usually not being mentioned or where it was mentioned on rare occasions families of the victims or the victims if they are lucky to be alive hardly get such monies.

