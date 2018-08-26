Society Watch: Zahra Buhari’s New Habit

Indeed, marriage, as the popular saying goes, has a way of changing a lot about a man or woman.

It is a known fact that many have been forced to kick their old or bad habits, at least for them to be seen and regarded as more responsible.

Perhaps, this is the thinking in some quarters about the daughter of President Muhamadu Buhari, Zahra, who is now married to Ahmed Indimi.

Since she got married, the mother of one is said to be keeping a low profile, while also trying to stay out of controversy.

It will be recalled that until she got married, her name was synonymous with controversies. How? She was first in the news for the wrong reason shortly before the 2015 general election.

Zahra, who was then an undergraduate student at the University of Surrey, UK, had posted some hot pictures of herself online, which generated mixed reactions in several quarters.

Before the dust raised by that singular act could settle, Zahra, who is described as a social media savvy, was accused of living a reckless lifestyle by some online publications and blogs.

However, her father’s media handlers rose in her defence, fingering his opponents as the sponsors of the odious publications.

It got worse soon after her father defeated former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan in the March 28, 2015 general election.

Zahra was allegedly romantically linked with many men, including Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and later Zamfara State Governor, Abdulazeez Yari. However, both were quick to debunk the story.

As fate would have it, she ended up in the arms of indimi. The wedding, which attracted many top personalities across the country, has been blessed with a baby boy.

Nonetheless, if she will still go back to her old habit remains to be seen.

Ajimobi, Lam-Adesina’s War Deepens

If you are one of those who think the smouldering war between Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi and Federal House of Representatives member, Dapo Lam Adesina, is ending soon, you had better have a rethink, as the fight is getting messier by the day.

Society Watch gathered that it started months ago over Ajimobi’s inability to support Adesina’s re-election bid to the Green Chamber, a development that has polarized the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state.

It was further gathered that Lam Adeshina, a former commissioner in the state, is accusing Ajimobi of planning to terminate his life.

“It is because of this that he now goes about with a team of armed mobile policemen and stern-looking thugs,” the source added.

The source revealed that the security team is always wherever the Federal House of Representatives member goes, even to his barber’s shop.

Sources claimed the situation had degenerated to the state where threats have been issued by stakeholders on either side and some aggrieved individuals exited the party.

Adejoke Adefulire-Orelope In The Cold?

Until her current appointment, Adejoke Adefulire-Orelope had once occupied the exalted position of Deputy Govenor of Lagos State.

Upon leaving office, she had attempted to represent her constituency, Lagos West Senatorial District, on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, believing that her alleged godfather, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would pave the way for her. But she soon found out that she was wrong.

Faced with rejection by delegates at the party’s secretariat even before the election, she opted out of the race, thereby making Solomon Olalekan Adeola, one of the contestants, win the election.

In the interval, she has reportedly been making clandestine moves to gain relevance again in the state. Hence, she went back to the drawing board to restrategise for 2019.

Even as the 2019 election draws near, there is a cloud of uncertainty over her ambition, particularly as Senator Adeola is back to contest with the backing of top political stalwarts.

Adeola’s sudden return to Lagos to contest the senatorial seat became necessary after he was forced to drop his gubernatorial ambition in Ogun State due to some forces.

Today, Adefulire-Orelope may have again been left in the cold and her relevance is said to be gradually thinning out.

Ex-beauty Queen, Tokoni Atins’s Rising Profile

When Tokoni Atin, a former beauty queen and Chief Executive Director, Amaryllis Skincare Limited, walked up the stage to receive her award at the recently held second edition of Women Entrepreneurs Network organised by Emirati Events, all eyes turned on her.

The little introduction of Atin done by the master of ceremonies had made the excited audience anxious to behold her. Everybody was in agreement that it was a well-deserved honour for Atin, who is a force to be reckoned with in the skin care industry.

