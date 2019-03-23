Sokoto Governorship rerun: PDP leads in early results

- The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is leading in the early results from the governorship supplementary elections in Sokoto State.
Here are the results:
Illela LG
Katta Hakimii polling zone
PDP-198
APC- 149
presiding officer, Udo Dinma
Labuda /Gidan Taraminiya polling zone 005
PDP-102
APC-57
presiding officer, Mumzill Ibrahim
Gwadabawa LG
Gidan Baiti polling zone
PDP-97
APC -85
presiding officer, Gadafi Abdullahi
Tajaye polling zone
Results still being awaited
Kware LG
Gidan kolodo polling zone
PDP – 185
APC -211