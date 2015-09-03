Why SSS Disengages Marilyn Ogar, 14 others

The controversIal Marilyn Ogar, former spokesperson for the Department of State Security, DSS, also known as SSS and 14 others have been disengaged from the service, Desert Herald had learnt.

A signal from the leadership of the service issued on Wednesday night, named two directors, Ogar, a deputy director and other senior officers as those affected by the development.

Ogar who was accused of competing with the then ruling PDP’s spokesperson in attacking opposition party, APC in the run down to the 2015 general elections, won by the latter.

He was also among those affected by the revision of the last minute promotion by the previous government of Goodluck Jonathan.

Although no official statement has been issued by the Service regarding the compulsory retirement of Mrs. Ogar and others officials, a security source confirmed that the former spokesperson was retired on Wednesday – seven years before she was due to leave service.

In a media report early this year, which sources in the service said triggered internal investigation by the new service leadership, Ms. Ogar was treated to a special offer the former Nigerian administration utilised in appeasing dubious officials hired to do hatchet jobs, and other Nigerians regarded as troublesome.

Sources revealed that Director General of the service, Lawal Daura, set up a panel headed by a retired director of training to investigate the allegations against Ms. Ogar and other staff of the agency.

Mrs. Ogar, our sources said, was found guilty of the corruption allegation against her as well as for playing partisan role that ridiculed the agency in the eyes of the Nigerian public.

The panel therefore recommended that she be compulsorily retired, alongside others also found guilty for professional misconducts during the last administration.