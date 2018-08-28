SSS investigating Leah Sharibu’s ‘audio recording’ – Presidency

The Presidency on Monday confirmed that there was an audio recording purported to be the voice of Leah Sharibu, the last Dapchi schoolgirl still in Boko Haram’s captivity.

It said the State Security Service is analysing the leaked audio tape.

Miss Sharibu was one of the 110 girls abducted by Boko Haram from Dapchi Government Science and Technical School, Yobe State, on February 21.

About 33 days after their abduction, the sect released 104 of the girls. Five were said to have died while Miss Sharibu was said to have been held back because she refused to denounce her Christian religion.

In the audio tape published by the Cable, an online medium Monday, Miss Sharibu who celebrated her 15th birthday with her abductors, was allegedly calling for help, asking President Muhammadu Buhari to come to her rescue.

Reacting to the development in a tweet, President Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said the “secret service” was analysing the audio tape.

He promised that the president would spare no effort to ensure all the girls in Boko Haram’s captivity are freed.

“We are aware of the audio in circulation concerning the unfortunate situation of our daughter, Leah Sharibu. In dealing with terrorists, nothing is too trivial.

“The secret service is analysing the voice. Our reaction will follow the outcome of the investigation. For President Buhari, nothing will be spared in bringing all our girls home. He will not rest until all of them are freed”, Mr Shehu twitted on his Twitter handle, @Garshehu.

President Buhari had in the past assured Nigerians that he will not relent in his effort to ensure the release of the teenager. Over six months after her kidnap, however, the president has failed to rekindle hope for her release.

Many Nigerians have criticised the government, accusing Mr Buhari of not doing enough to secure the release Miss Sharibu.

There have also been controversy over the payment of ransom to the Boko Haram to free Nigerians held by the group.

Few weeks ago, a report submitted to the UN Security Council showed Nigeria paid ransom to free Miss Sharubu’s fellow schoolgirls, but Nigeria’s Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, as in the past, insisted no ransom was paid.

The Boko Haram activities in Northern Nigeria have caused about 100,000 deaths, according to the Borno State Government.

The efforts of Nigerian security forces have in the past three years limited the terrorists to three North-eastern states of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe. The group is, however, still able to carry out attacks on civilians and military formations in those states.

