Supreme Court Reinstates Makarfi as PDP Chairman

The Supreme Court of Nigeria on Wednesday removed Ali Modu Sheriff as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party and declared Ahmed Makarfi as the PDP National Chairman.

A five-man panel of the apex court led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen gave the judgment.

The reinstated Ahmed Makarfi was earlier sacked by the Port Harcourt Division of the Court of Appeal, as the National Caretaker Committee.

Reading the lead judgment of the Supreme Court, on Wednesday, Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour, held that contrary to the majority judgment of the Port Harcourt Division of the Court of Appeal, the suit filed by Makarfi faction before the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt was not an abuse of court.

The apex court also held that the National Convention of the PDP held on May 21, 2016, rightly and constitutionally removed Sheriff..