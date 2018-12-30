Surrender Your States To Buhari, Akpabio Tells PDP Governors

Godswill Akpabio, Senator representing Akwa Ibom North West at the Senate, has advised state governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to surrender their respective states to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Akpabio gave the advise on Friday at the presidential campaign flag-off of the president in Uyo, capital of Akwa Ibom State.

Mr Buhari who is seeking a second term in office is the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The lawmaker, a former governor of the state had governed the state on the platform of the PDP. He went to the Senate still on the ticket of the opposition party before he defected to the APC in August.

The former governor said the 2019 election is all about integrity which he said the president has. He also declared the state as the South-South capital of the ruling party.

“We thank the national leadership of our party for choosing Akwa-Ibom state to flag off the 2019 presidential campaign,” Akpabio said at the rally.

“Uyo is now the capital of APC in the south-south. We are taking over from southern Nigeria.

“The 2019 election is all about integrity versus others. Mr. President has the integrity to continue in office. He has completed many projects he met on ground, initiating new ones and that is why we are going to run the APC presidential election in this country on the basis of performance.

“Other states, like the PDP states that have done nothing should surrender even before the election. They should surrender before February,” the lawmaker advised.

During his defection in August, Akpabio had said during the 2015 election, his heart was yearning for the president even though he belonged to the then ruling PDP.

Like this: Like Loading...