Taraba tired of absentee Governor, says Oshiomhole

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole on Monday said that the people of Taraba State are tired of an absentee governor who govern the State in absentia.

He said an APC Governor in the state will reside in the state and work for its people.

Oshiomhole who spoke while inaugurating the harmonized state executive committee of the party in Taraba state accused the incumbent governor of spending more time outside the state than he spends with his people.

The APC has been having a running battle with two factions, one loyal to the Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan and the Unity Group struggling for the control of the party.

“Because what we have now is a governor that spends one day in Taraba and six days outside Taraba whether in Lagos, London or in other parts of the world. You can’t govern in absentia. I believe that our Party will make a difference,” Oshiomhole stated.

He said: “The Party constitution allows the National Working Committee (NWC) to deal with situations when we have challenges including forging consensus or even appointing caretaker committees in order to ensure the smooth running of the Party across the country.

“It is my hope and prayers that the APC in Taraba state under the Chairmanship of Hon. Ibrahim Tukur El-Sudi with the full support of stakeholders will work together with everybody in the Taraba APC to ensure that there is all-inclusive participation. That is the whole idea of the harmonised executive.

“We are in very interesting times, we have a governor in Taraba on the PDP platform who narrowly escaped with the position courtesy of the rigging machine of the PDP. From all that I hear from the ordinary people of Taraba, they can’t wait to have Governor Darius Ishaku out of the government house of Taraba.

“We at the APC headquarters are absolutely committed to giving you all the moral, organisational and persuasive support that we can provide to organise, mobilise and ensure that the great people of Taraba state come out enmasse to vote for whoever will emerge as the governorship, senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly candidate on the platform of our party, come February 2019.

“I am encouraged by the people I see who are working together on the platform of the APC in our shared determination to provide good governance to the people of Taraba state. Today’s meeting is the beginning of a collaborative effort to democratically takeover the governance of Taraba state.”

The newly-inaugurated Taraba State Chairman, Hon. Ibrahim Tukur El-Sudi promised to unite all members and stakeholders in the Taraba state APC to deliver votes for the APC come 2019.

“I want to assure that whatever stories anybody could have told you National Chairman about the disunity in Taraba is not true. I will unite everybody because every individual is important in Taraba state. I will carry everybody along so that we deliver Taraba to the APC come 2019,” El-Sudi said.

