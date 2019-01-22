TESTING THE GRIT OF THE PUBLIC SERVICE AN AUTOBIOGRAPHY OF LATE MALAM ADAMU LIMAN CIROMA

Above is the title of a comprehensive book on the life, times and achievements of late Malam Adamu Liman Ciroma. An elder statesman, highly principled, disciplined and a technocrat per excellence. His entire life was a life of service to the nation. A dedicated personality that impacted in the lives of many. LC as he is fondly called is a man of immense integrity whose contributions particularly in the education sector of Nigeria is second to known. He is a man who uses his immense influence to the advantage of the nation, he is respected across all over the country. LC is a citizen of Yobe State and holds the traditional title of the Ciroman Fika.

The Book Launch Committee invites you to the launching of the Autobiography of this distinguished son of Nigeria, Malam Adamu Liman Ciroma. He is an extraordinary public servant, a humble, just but firm leader, one-time Chairman of National Universities Commission, NUC and Pro-Chancellor/Chairman of Council of University of Ibadan. LC was a recipient of Honourary Doctorate Degrees from the University of Ibadan, UI, Usman Danfodio University, UDUS and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria ABU, all famous Nigerian universities.

To his credit, it was in his time as Permanent Secretary of Federal Ministry of Education that the Universities of Calabar, Jos, Maiduguri and Sokoto actually took off. That Ilorin, Kano and Port Harcourt were also established under his watch. His masterly handling of the difficult task of founding 7 Universities at about the same time made the takeoff successful. We owe this great man a debt of gratitude.

LC was the very first Nigerian graduate in Archaeology. He worked for the Northern Region Government, the North East Government and then ended his public service career at the Federal level. In the Northeast, he was, among other assignments, a Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education. Under him, NECAS (later became University of Maiduguri, UNIMAID) was conceived. He was also part of the Screening Council of ABU that conceived the SBS.

At the Federal level, he was Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Industries during which good industrial policies were introduced and many industries were established, a number of which have admirably endured to date. Later, in 1975, he became Permanent Secretary of Federal Ministry of Education. Under his watch, Federal Colleges of Education and Advanced Teachers Colleges were created to support the Govt’s UPE programme. He also made sure that technical education received a boost.

In the concluding part of his career, LC got appointed by the then military Head of State Chief Olusegun Obasanjo as Head of Service and Secretary to Government of the Federation. In that vintage position, he made sure all government programs and projects were accomplished. In particular, he gave useful advises to General Obasanjo which made the handover to Civilian rule in 1979 remarkably successful.

The book, “Testing the Grit of Public Service”, which Prof. Ayo Banjo called a 3-in-1 i.e Autobiography, Biography and a Compendium of tributes, gives all details about the man Malam Adamu Liman Ciroma. Please join us to honour this great but largely unsung Nigerian hero on 26th January, 2019 at Arewa House, Kaduna by 9am prompt.

