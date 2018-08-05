The National Working Committee of the APC has invalidated the purported suspension of Senator Shehu Sani.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has invalidated the suspension of Shehu Sani, the senator representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, from the party.

The Tudun Wada North (Ward 6) Exco of the APC suspended Sani in 2017, and reaffirmed this on July 31, 2018, saying it would not be lifted unless the senator apologises to President Muhammadu Buhari and Nasir el-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State.

“We make bold to say that our decision was based on the provisions of the constitution of our great party. Therefore, Senator Shehu Sani remains suspended,” a statement by Ibrahim Salisu Togo, Chairman of the ward, on Tuesday had affirmed.

“In all fairness to the party and Kaduna State voters, the only pre-condition for lining this suspension on Senator Shehu Sani is for the lawmaker to openly apologize to the leadership of our great party for his various acts of misconduct and disrespectful attitudes towards both his constituents, party leadership and his vicious media attacks against our amiable President, Muhammadu Buhari.

“He should also apologize to the Government and people of Kaduna State for frustrating the $350 million loan meant to develop the State in the areas of Education. Healthcare delivery, Works and Housing, Women and Youth Empowerment among others.”

However, on Sunday, Yekini Nabena, Acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, confirmed that the national leadership of the party had lifted the suspension.

Nabena said the party had directed Togo and others to “implement the directive with a view to complementing the peace efforts being made by the national leadership of the party to bring back peace in the party in Kaduna State”.

“The National Secretariat has received the news of the suspension of Senator Shehu Sani by the Tudun Wada ward Chairman and wish to clarify that the purported suspension of Distinguished

Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District is hereby lifted and is confirmed as a bonafide Member and leader of our party,” Nabena said in a statement.

“The Chairman Kaduna State Chapter has been directed to inform the relevant Ward and Local Government chapters appropriately, and also put the necessary mechanism towards complementing the efforts of the national leadership towards ensuring lasting peace and unity in the party.”

While a host of senators defected from the APC to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in July, Sani Shehu Sani stayed back, saying he wanted to give Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the party, the opportunity to resolve his grievances.

“We are confident that the new leadership of the party has the capacity the ability to address these injustices,” Sani had said.

