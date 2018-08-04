Thousands of APC faithful jam Sokoto for Wammako’s mega rally

Thousands of All Progressives Congress (APC) members are reportedly massing up in Sokoto, ahead of the arrival today of Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, the indisputable leader of the party.

Wamakko, who is expected to be accompanied into town by Deputy Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto and Senator Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobi, will address party supporters in the state capital in a mega rally, to show that chief defector Governor Waziri Aminu Tambuwal is a paper weight in APC affairs in the state.

The former governor had said, earlier in the week, that those who were writing off the APC, following the defection of Governor Aminu Tambuwwal and 18 members of the state’s House of Assembly to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), should wait till this weekend when he returns to Sokoto and see whether the APC is still in control or not.

The Nation reports that over the last few days, a lot of Sokoto residents have been expressing support for President Muhammadu Buhari openly, chanting pro-Buhari slogans.

Women and youth in particular displayed their joy amidst “Rarara’s” musical songs “Masu Gudu, Su Gudu (those who want to go can go).”

Similarly, posters of President Buhari, Senator Wamakko are displayed in many parts of the state capital.

Also accompanying Wamakko to Sokoto today are seven members of the House of Representatives from the state; the chairman of APC in the state, Alhaji Farouk Malami Yabo, and Alhaji Sadik Isah Achida, among other notable politicians.

*Reported by The Nation

