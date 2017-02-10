The former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and a former
National Chairman of the party, Chief Bisi
Akande, on Thursday visited President
Muhammadu Buhari in London .
Tinubu, Akande Visits Buhari in London
