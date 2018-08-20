Tinubu tried to rock APC’s boat when he wasn’t made Buhari’s running mate

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has claimed that Bola Ahmed Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), attempted to “rock the boat” in the lead-up to the 2015 presidential election.

He made this on Monday while reacting to Bola Tinubu’s statement that he doesn’t have the stomach to challenge President Muhammadu Buhari in a primary.

Tambuwal said Tinubu was disappointed when he didn’t emerge President Muhammadu Buhari’s running mate as he wished.

In Sunday’s statement, entitled ‘They Go Away Because We Go The Right Way’, Tinubu had given reasons for Tambuwal’s defection from the APC to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“He covets the presidency. However, he had not the stomach to challenge President Buhari in a primary,” Tinubu had claimed.

“Tambuwal felt further insulted that he would be compelled to face a direct primary just to retain the governorship nomination. But for the promise made by PDP headliners like Rivers State Governor Wike that he would have the PDP presidential nomination, Tambuwal would not have left.

“His exit had nothing to do with governance of the nation. It was about forging a personal ambition predicated on the defeat of progressive reform not the advancement of it.”

