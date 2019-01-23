Transfer News: Mikel returns to England, set to join Middlesbrough

Latest transfer reports indicate that Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel is set for a return to England for his playing career.According to Sky Sports, Mikel has agreed personal terms with Middlesbrough and is undergoing a medical on Tuesday.It is understood that the former Chelsea star held talks with Boro manager Tony Pulis at the Middlesbrough training ground last week and is now close to signing a short-term deal with the Championship club.Mikel, who has been playing for Chinese side Tianjin TEDA, ended his two-year spell recently to find a move to the UK, where his wife and children have stayed after his move abroad.The 31-year-old spent 11 years at Chelsea, most notably winning one Champions League title, two Premier League titles, the Europa League, three FA Cups and the League Cup.Mikel had a successful stint at Stamford Bridge, most notably winning the Champions League title in 2012.

Some Nigerians have donned the colours of Middlesbrough in the past but the biggest of them all is Yakubu Aiyegbeni who played for the club from 2005 to 2007, making over 70 appearances and scoring 25 goals.

Since playing for Nigeria at the Russia 2018 World Cup, Mikel has been missing in action for the Super Eagles.

It is expected that if the Boro move sails, Mikel will get the necessary match fitness that could see him return for the upcoming games again Seychelles and Egypt in March 2019.