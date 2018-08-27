Trump described meeting with Buhari as ”lifeless” – Financial Times

The United State President, Donald Trump, described his April meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari as lifeless, Financial Times (FT) has reported.

Mr Trump hosted Mr Buhari on April 30 in Washington as the two leaders discussed issues including “fighting terrorism” and other threats to peace and security.

According to an article titled, ‘Africa looks for something new out of Trump,’ Financial Times on Monday claimed that Mr Trump told his aides he never wanted to meet with someone as lifeless as Nigeria President.

”The first meeting, with Nigeria’s ailing 75-year-old Muhammadu Buhari in April, ended with the US president telling aides he never wanted to meet someone so lifeless again, according to three people familiar with the matter,” FT reported.

The special adviser on media and publicity to President Buhari, Femi Adesina, declined to comment on the report when PREMIUM TIMES reached out to him on Monday.

”No comments please” Mr Adeshina said.

However, Nigerians have taken to Twitter to react to the report. One @Veekid said, ”Trump is a honest man. He spoke what everyone knows about Buhari.

” I watched their joint press conference. Buhari could hardly mutter a coherent statement and could not think on his feet.

@iyaboawokoya on Twitter said, ”Well Trump surely is not a reference. To him every African nation is a “shithole”.

”Our President stands shoulder high in morals and values to Trump so what the heck? Trump’s opinion does not matter to me. PMB is taciturn, terse & stern even back home. Was he to joke with Trump?”

