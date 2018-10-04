UEFA Champions League: Messi, Neymar shine as Super Eagles duo suffer defeats

The Match Day 2 games of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday were highlighted with the masterclass performances from Neymar for PSG and Lionel Messi for Barcelona.

Neymar was the star man for the Parisians; scoring three of the goals for PSG in their 6-1 thumping of Red Star Belgrade.

The Brazil captain gave PSG the perfect start, firing them ahead with an exquisite free-kick in the 20th minute before adding a fine second just moments later.

And it got worse for the visitors in the first half, with Edison Cavani and Angel di Maria adding two more.

Thomas Tuchel’s side didn’t hold back in the second half, pressing for a fifth and that came on 70 minutes when Kylian Mbappe slotted home from close range.

Marko Marin then added a consolation before Neymar claimed his hat-trick with yet another fantastic free-kick.

At Wembley, as rightly predicted, there was plenty of goals to savour and Messi was in the thick of most of them.

Messi tormented Tottenham as Barcelona inflicted a Champions League blow on Tottenham Hotspur with a 4-2 victory at Wembley.

Spurs were humbled by stunning goals from Philippe Coutinho, Ivan Rakitic and two from the irrepressible Messi.

Harry Kane, and then Erik Lamela, briefly gave the hosts a chance of taking something from the match by cutting the deficit to one goal but at the end it was another defeat.

For the games involving the Super Eagles duo of Henry Onyekuru and Brian Idowu, they both lost 1-0 with their respective clubs against FC Porto and Schalke 04.

In Naples, a late goal from Insigne gave Napoli a lone goal win over Napoli while Inter Milan, the other Italian team in action on Wednesday also secured victory; beating PSV 2-1 away from home.

Group A

Atletico Madrid 3 – 1 Club Brugge

Borussia Dortmund 3 – 0 Monaco

Group B

PSV Eindhoven 1 – 2 Inter

Tottenham Hotspur 2 – 4 Barcelona

Group C

Paris Saint Germain 6 – 1 FK Crvena Zvezda

Napoli 1 – 0 Liverpool

Group D

Lokomotiv Moscow 0 – 1 Schalke 04

Porto 1 – 0 Galatasaray

