UK, NIGERIA SIGN AGREEMENT ON ECONOMY, SECURITY

United Kingdom and Nigeria have further deepened their bilateral relationship with the signing of series of agreement when UK Prime Minister, Theresa May met with President Muhammadu Buhari President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

The agreements are in the areas of defence and security, as well as a comprehensive agreement on economic development.

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, confirmed the signing of the agreement in Abuja on Wednesday.

The agreements followed a meeting between the two leaders at the State House in the nation’s capital.

May who had earlier visited South Africa, is in Nigeria as part of her tour of some African countries.

The meeting started in the President’s office shortly after May arrived at the forecourt of the State House, Abuja.

She was received on arrival by President Muhammadu Buhari and top government officials.

May would also meet with Mr. Akinwumi Ambode, the governor of Nigeria’s mega and commercial state, Lagos.

Like this: Like Loading...