Underpass Repairs: Ganduje laments Kwakwaso’s poor Infrastructure

Huge cracks have torn through several meters on the Abubakar Audu underpass, Gadon Kaya, BUK road, in Kano municipality leading to imminent collapse of the infrastructure that was constructed hardly four years ago.

The road has already been closed for motorists while the state government has immediately mobilized contractors to the site, to retouch the project to save lives and property.

Speaking when he visited the site on Saturday, the state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar described the development as a clear manifestation of the poor infrastructure construction of his predecessor, Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso.

“This underpass was hurriedly built and named after Abubakar Audu, an indigene of Kogi state, who did nothing for Kano state. The leader of the collapsing, disgraced Kwankwasiyya, based this project on deception, shaky foundation and false promise. This is typical of the type of inferior quality projects he did”, the governor lamented.

“The man said he has done a lot of projects. These are the types of projects they have done, shoddy projects and they want their aspirant to come and continue with such trash”, he stated.

“Today, God has shown us that he work he did was not genuine work. A lot of money was spent on this thing and you can see now that we are spending money to repair it”, he asserted, pointing out that his administration was determined to ensure speedy renovation of the project.

Governor Ganduje therefore, urged commuters plying the road to exercise patience as the contractor was up and doing to ensure that the underpass was repaired in good time.

In the same vein, he assured that Yahaya Gusau road, which was also started by his predecessor but was abandoned midstream, would be completed to facilitate flow of traffic along the BUK road – Sharada axis in Kano city.

Governor Ganduje also took a swipe at Kwankwaso for spending billions of Naira on 5 kilometer roads in the 44 local government areas of the state only to leave them as White elephant projects.

“When you see their (Kwankwasiyya) gubernatorial aspirant, ask him where they took our money for 5 kilometer roads. That money was stolen and used to campaign for the presidential primary election, against Buhari, in 2015”, he said.

