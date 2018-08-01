Unedited OSHIOMHOLE’S VISIT TO KWANKWASO: WILL THE LEADER OF THE KWANKWASIYA MOVEMENT GAMBLE HIS BRIGHTEST CHANCES?

ertainly, political heavyweights like Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso are in big political dilemma. While nothing has so far been done to guarantee their interest after 2019 elections (that is if President Muhammadu Buhari returns to power), the party under the leadership of former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole is determined even without satisfactory assurances to convince the likes of Mr. Kwankwaso to abandon the project they have invested so much in to support a highly fragile, extremely unreliable alliance with the highly unpredictable President Buhari.

Mr. Buhari, if he survives the massive coalition against him, if he succeeds in getting re-elected in 2019 will be serving his last term as president. Certainly, if that happens even the continued support and patronage the Buhari government is extending to political heavyweights like Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu may not be needed or be guaranteed by Buhari whom they accused as highly vindictive, not to talk of fulfilling whatever promised that will be made to the likes of, Bukola SARAKI, Kwankwaso or other governors that are deciding their political destiny ahead of 2019. For sure, any truce that will be arrived at, will be one endorsed out of desperation to remained in power. A two terms president that knows he will not seek for additional mandate may naturally disregard any truce, he may not have regard for the interest of others particularly those he hitherto perceived to be jeopardizing his political interest. Accepting such unholy romance under whatever guise by the likes of Kwankwaso, pundits told DESERT HERALD, will be a huge and costly political suicide.

In this regard, the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole has visited the former Governor of Kano State, Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. Oshiomhole was accompanied by three APC Governors of Kebbi, Jigawa and Zamfara States. Kwankwaso

The visit Friday night, this paper gathered was aimed at pleading with Kwankwaso who is currently a Senator against dumping the party for the PDP.

Kwankwaso is believed to be nursing a presidential ambition in 2019 and is seriously been wooed by the PDP. DESERT HERALD recalls that Senator Kwankwaso had contested the presidential primary election of the APP in 2014 and had the second highest votes after Mr.Buhari who won the contest.

It is unclear if Senator Kwankwaso will give up on his presidential ambition and remain in the APC to support the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

It may interest you to know that Senator Kwankwaso has been having a long political battle with his former deputy now governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje. So far and under the APC, Mr. Kwankwaso did not even have the assurances that he will return as a senator. Certainly, any decision he will take against a presidential ambition that earned him supporters across the country may technically end his political career and he will not only be seen as a compromised politician but one that can abandoned the struggle of his supporters under pressure, duress or for a political price.

But Mr. Oshiomhole and the party’s National Secretary, Mai Mala BUNI whom appeared determined and sincere to repositioned the APC are giving every assurances that Mr. BUHARI will be a change person after the 2019 elections and that if re-elected, he will be guided by the dictates of the party in his dealings with the likes of Saraki, Kwankwaso etc and that the party unlike what happens during his first tenure will ensure that they are carried alone in appointments, patronages and that all acts of deliberate vendetta in the name of fighting corruption or appointment of undeserving persons that have no political value and hitherto contributed nothing in the struggle like Mr. Abba Kyari or having the likes of Malam Mamman Daura, Amb. Babagana Kingibe etc to be controlling the government behind the scene will be averted. But DESERT HERALD strongly believes that fulfilling such mighty promises considering the antecedents of Mr. Buhari will be as difficult as the head of a camel to pass through the eye of a needle. No matter how it goes, there must be political casualties of 2019 elections while the political (mis)calculations of others may permanently consumed them.

