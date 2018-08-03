UPDATE ON THE KIDNAPPING OF SHEIKH ALGARKAWY

By DESERT HERALD

More than twenty hours after the abduction of Kaduna based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Algarkawy and three of his students at their foundation farm, their whereabouts is still unknown while all efforts by his students and other concerned Nigerians to even open a channel of communication with his abductors to ascertain the level of their safety was not successful as the kidnappers according to sources at Algarkawy Islamic Centre at Unguwan Ma’azu, did not call and have refused to open the telephone lines of the victims.

As it is, Sheikh Algarkawy according to family members and closed associates including his students was left to his faith as they were neither contacted by the Police nor the Kaduna State Government for possible intervention. One of Algarkawy’s students, Malam Muhammad Umar during a telephone conversation with DESERT HERALD has expressed their sadness and disappointment for the inability of Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s administration to show any concern by way of reaching out to them or to take any action that will ensure their immediate release as they have seen when politicians or other so called VIPs are abducted. Malam Umar lamented that “Sheikh Algarkawy is not an ordinary person for any responsible leader to ignored his abduction the manner the Kaduna State Government brazenly did. Apart establishing a foundation that offered both western and Islamic education virtually free, teaching of good moral values as well as the foundation’s intervention in our health sector with the building of a community based Islamic hospital without any assistance from the government, Sheikh Algarkawy has been contributing immensely to the security of Kaduna. We all know that owing to his teachings and uncompromising stand on discipline coupled with the enormous influence and resoect he enjoys from the community, Unguwan Ma’azu with it’s huge population is perhaps one of the few areas in Kaduna metropolis where there is completely no cases or incidences of Sara Suka, Yan Shara and other societal crimes. We are surprised that a politician like Governor El-Rufai will ignored this important personality at a time like this. We all know how his government became so desperate and working behind the clock when politicians are kidnapped in Abuja road. It is an eye opener for electorates to elect leaders that can protect them, leaders that respect the sanctity of the religion, leaders that respects the ulama in the next election”.

DESERT HERALD can confirm that the Algarkawy foundation has maintained a large hectares of land where the Sheikh and his students participate voluntarily during every farming season. The proceeds of the farming usually goes directly to the foundation where they invest in their hospital, school and the completion of their gigantic Islamic Centre attached to the mosque. His students told DESERT HERALD that if the intention of the Buhari administration in resuscitating the agricultural sector is genuine and sincere, highly principled scholars like Algarkawy would have been supported more so that he was abducted at the farm. They wondered how individuals or the society can be encouraged to go back to farm when government cannot guaranteed their security and safety, or when even if they are so kidnapped, they will be left to their faith the manner their teacher was left.

Efforts by this reporter to contact the Kaduna State Government through the governors spokesman, Samuel Aruwan and the Director General of Interfaith, Engr. Namadi Musa about this ugly development and what perhaps the government is doing was not successful as both officials have refused to pick or respond to several calls to their mobile lines. Also, Namadi Musa did not respond to text message sent to him regarding the issue.

The other three students that were abducted by Sheikh Algarkawy this paper can confirm are Malam Ibrahim Jibrin, Malam Kabiru Bala and Malam Khamis Abubakar. They are all married men with families.

