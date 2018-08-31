Usain Bolt makes football career debut in friendly

Olympic sprint champion, Usain Bolt, came off the bench to commence his football career with Australia’s Central Coast Mariners in a pre-season friendly at Gosford on Friday.

Bolt later conceded that he would need more time to get up to speed.

The 32-year-old Jamaican, who is hoping to win a professional contract ahead of the Mariners’ 2018-19 A-League campaign, was greeted by a crowd of nearly 10,000 as he stepped onto the pitch.

The match played at the team’s base north of Sydney, saw Bolt coming in as a substitute in the 72nd minute against an amateur select side.

With the Mariners already leading 6-0, a relaxed Bolt pulled off a few step-overs on the left wing and was inches away from connecting with a close-range tap-in.

There were a few heavy touches and the occasional loss of possession in the final few minutes, which showed Bolt still has plenty of work to do.

After the Mariners sealed a 6-1 victory, Bolt acknowledged that he would need at least, four months to build up his fitness levels and perform at his peak on the football pitch.

Like this: Like Loading...