Vincent Enyeama quits French Club, Lille

Former Nigeria international, Vincent Enyeama, has left LOSC Lille by mutual consent.

The Ligue 1 side confirmed this development on Friday via a brief statement on their official website.

Les Dogues confirmed that the 36-year-old’s contract had been terminated by mutual consent.

“Beyond his performances, LOSC and its supporters will remember Vincent’s smile and his enthusiasm,” the statement read.

“The club wish him the best from now on in his future projects.”

The Nigerian international joined the club from Hapoel Tel Aviv in 2011 but had not featured for the Northern side since April 2017.

He was deemed surplus to requirements by previous coach Marcelo Bielsa, and was overlooked by his successor Christophe Galtier.

The shot-stopper played 164 games for Lille and came close to breaking Gaetan Huard’s record for consecutive Ligue 1 minutes without conceding in the 2013-14 season.

The Cat, who won the Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria in 2013, was part of the side that were defeated by Paris Saint-Germain in the 2016 League Cup final.

On his part, Enyeama has shared a message of thanks to the LOSC Lille supporters as his seven-year stay at the club came to an end on Friday.

Enyeama’s contract – which was due to end next summer – was terminated by mutual consent on Friday.

“The adventure has ended,” Enyeama began, writing on his @Vinpee Twitter handle. “I thank the Lille supporters for their incredible support during these seven years, which were, for me, years of happiness and joy.

“Thank you, a thousand times, thank you, for this love that you’ve given me.”

It is yet to be seen if Enyeama will be able to get a club fast enough before the summer transfer window shuts down.

