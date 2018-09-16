Visit by EU Heads of Government to Nigeria indicates that the country is moving progressively – Gov. Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has observed that the recent visit of Heads of Government of some European Union member states to Nigeria is a pointer to the fact that the country is moving in the right direction.

“It also demonstrated the full conviction of the Union that the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is on course in the determination to move forward”, the governor added.

He made the assertion on Tuesday (today) in his introductory remarks as Guest of Honour, at the monthly meeting of the Heads of Mission of the European Union member States in Abuja.

At the meeting, which was chaired by the EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr. Ketil Karlsen, the governor noted that the Union has not relented in supporting Nigeria in times of difficulties, as the country progresses as a developing nation.

“In the areas of bilateral agreements with regards to fight against communicable diseases, insurgency, water resources and many developmental issues, the Union has remained resolute and committed to our obligations”, Governor Ganduje remarked.

According to him, Nigeria is grateful for the Union’s several interventions in the North East and elsewhere, mainly the contributions in the resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons.

Regarding Kano state, the governor hinted that the 10 million Euro DFID solar project for education and health sector in the state, which is funded by the EU, “will certainly help mostly our women by reducing mortality at birth and our girls to acquire education by providing conducive environment, especially improved hygiene and better toilet facilities”.

He further said the recent signing of an MOU on the rehabilitation of Challawa water works and pipelines between Nigeria and the French Development agency AFD, was a major milestone in the relationship with the Union.

While assuring the EU of unflinching commitment to collaborate in the execution of development projects and programmes, the governor hover, appealed particularly for support in the areas of agriculture and entrepreneurship, towards curbing societal problems such as illegal migration.

“I will like to restate our determination to uphold the various bilateral agreements between the Union and our dear country and hope that whatever is deliberated at this forum will be mutual benefit to Nigeria and the European Union”, he concluded.

