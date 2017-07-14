Wamakko Dies in National Hospital

BY OBUTE JAMES

Abdullahi Wamakko a younger brother to former Governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aliyu Wamakko is dead.

Wamakko a representative of Kware/Wamakko Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives died at Abuja National Hospital on Friday at the age of 50.

He reportedly passed on after a brief illness as he was last seen at the National Assembly on Monday.

The Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Mr. Abdulrazak Namdas, confirmed the death of Wamakko.

Namdas said, “A member from Sokoto State, Aliyu Shagari, actually broke the news to some of us today.

“We are meeting on the review of the 1999 Constitution. We have already observed a one-minute silence in his honour.

“Our hearts go out to his family and we also pray for him to have peaceful rest.”

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has expressed grief over the passing away of Mr. Wamakko.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Turaki Hassan, the Speaker expressed his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Sokoto State over his death.

While praying God to comfort his immediate family over the painful loss, he prayed that the Almighty God will grant him eternal rest.

“Hon Wamakko was a dedicated lawmaker who had the progress of Kware/Wamakko federal constituency, Sokoto State and the entire Nigeria at heart,” Mr. Hassan quoted Mr. Dogara as saying. “As we mourn his painful untimely departure, I pray that God will bring solace to his family who will miss him the most and grant him eternal rest.”

The Speaker described the late lawmaker as a patriotic, committed, peace-loving and hardworking legislator who gave his best for the service of his people and said the House will greatly miss him.

“I also condole with the government and people of Sokoto State over this loss. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” the speaker said.

He was born in January 1967

Until his death, he was the Vice Chairman of the House Committee on the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency and a member of several other House Committees.

He is survived by a wife and five children.

His Remains were conveyed from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja for Burial in Wamakko later today.

Mr.Abdullahi Wamakko is the second member of the National Assembly to die in three months.

Isiaka Adeleke, a senator from Osun State, died in April.