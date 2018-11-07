We can only release Buhari’s certificate if he requests for it — Cambridge

The University of Cambridge Local Examinations Syndicate, now known as Cambridge Assessment, has said it could only release the certificate of President Muhammadu Buhari if he requests for it.

This came on a day Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said President Muhammadu Buhari has entangled himself in a web of corruption by trying to launder his West African Examination Council, WAEC, certificate scandal instead of being remorseful and apologising to Nigerians.

President Buhari receives Attestation and confirmation of result from West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) Registrar Dr Iyi Uwadiae in State House on 2nd Nov 2018

The examination body in a statement yesterday, said it was responding to inquiries by Nigerians interested in authenticating Buhari’s certificate.

Cambridge, a United Kingdom-based examination body, oversaw the conduct of final year secondary school examination in Nigeria and placement into foreign universities in the 1960s.

The examination body, however, said that for it to release a candidate’s certificate, the student must request for it.

It also confirmed that according to the regulations for 1961, African language papers, including those for Hausa, were set for the West African School Certificate, adding that it was not compulsory to pass mathematics to get the certificate.

“We can only confirm or verify results at the direct request of or with the permission of a candidate.This is in accordance with the provisions of the General Data Protection Regulations, Data Protection Act 2018 and section 40 of the Freedom of Information Act 2000.

“Examination results were classed in grades by 1 to 9. 1,2,3,4,5 & 6 indicate a pass with Credit; 7 & 8 indicate a Pass; 9 indicates a Failure.

“To pass the School Certificate, candidates had to pass examinations in a variety of groups. It was compulsory to pass English Language, but not Maths, in order to gain the Certificate. The number of candidates who sat for the WASC Hausa examination in 1961 was 152. Our records show that Hausa was set in the Northern Region in 1961,’’ the statement read.

Ahead of the 2019 elections, presentation of academic certificates is one of the requirements for those seeking elective positions.

The president had told the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, that his certificates were with the military board.

This generated criticisms with opposition parties and some Nigerians insisted that the president must produce his academic certificates.

However, on Friday, the West African Examination council (WAEC) presented an attestation of result to Buhari at the presidential villa in Abuja.

But PDP in a statement by the its spokesman,Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said:said the Presidency displayed the highest form of corruption and decadence by getting involved in “manipulations, forgery and lies” in an attempt to hoodwink Nigerians with bogus claims, even when it had become clear that Mr. President didn’t possess the claimed WAEC certificate.

He said: “Nothing is more humiliating to our nation than having our Presidency entangled in high-level of international corruption involving the name and personality of the President, the latest being the procuring and parading of fake WAEC certificate attestation.

“The PDP notes that the development has further worsened the image of the President, whose administration is overburdened by allegations of enormous financial corruption and which has not been able to provide explanation for the over N10 trillion siphoned under its watch, particularly in the oil and gas sector.

“The world now knows why the Buhari Presidency lacks the rectitude to genuinely fight corruption and the reason it has been harbouring liars, fraudulent individuals including certificate forgers both in ministerial and other top government positions as well as running the most corrupt administration in the history of our nation.

“Now that all the shenanigans are laid bare, the PDP challenges President Buhari to, in his words, tell Nigerians how he would describe any person who claims to be what he is not, or claims to posses what he does not have.”

Like this: Like Loading...