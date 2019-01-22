We won’t allow N-power personnel as poll officials –Wike

he Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said the state will not allow the use of N-power personnel as the Independent National Election Commission ad hoc staff during the 2019 general elections.

Wike, who made this remark while addressing a PDP campaign rally at Omagwa in Ikwerre Local Government Area on Monday, explained that the N-power list was concocted to favour the All Progressives Congress with a view to rigging the elections.

He said, “I hear INEC wants to use N-power personnel as ad hoc staff for the elections. This is a ploy to rig the elections. N-power personnel will not be allowed to serve as INEC ad hoc staff in Rivers State. If you bring them, we will chase them away.”

The governor said Nigerians should share in the blame of allowing a man without knowledge of the economy to emerge as the nation’s President.

He said, “The mass unemployment across the country is due to the emergence of (President Muhammadu) Buhari. All Nigerians should share in the blame for their suffering. We took our future and mandate and handed them over to people who don’t understand job creation.”

Wike charged the people to vote for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for his understanding of the economy and ability to create jobs.

He said, “All his life, Atiku Abubakar has been involved in job creation. He is one of the highest employers of labour in Nigeria.”

While urging the people to vote for all PDP candidates, Wike said that during his second term, he would construct Omerelu and Omagwa internal roads.

Speaking, the Rivers State PDP chairman, Felix Obuah, performed the traditional handing over of flags to the PDP candidates, just as he appealed to the people of the area to remain steadfast.

