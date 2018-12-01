We’re still under Boko Haram siege, shehu of Borno tells Buhari

Abubakar Elkanemi, shehu of Borno, has confirmed the true position of the people of Borno State and several newspaper reports including that of DESERT HERALD that the trouble state despite a supposed huge investment in arms procurement and false claims and propaganda by military authorities is still under Boko Haram seige.

Elkanemi said this when President Muhammadu Buhari paid him a courtesy call at his palace in Shehuri, Maiduguri.

The monarch dismissed claims by security operatives that the ongoing military operations, particularly in some parts of the state and the Lake Chad region, was yielding positive result.

He said nobody dares move 10 kilometres out of the state without being attacked, adding that farmers are being killed and kidnapped on a daily basis.

While applauding Buhari, the monarch said there is much to be done for the people of the state to be free from the insurgents attacks.

“On behalf of the traditional institution in Borno, I want to commend your excellency for the commitment you have given towards ending the lingering crisis of Boko Haram,” he said.

“It is unfortunate that despite all efforts put in place to restore peace in our land and the north-east, we the people of Borno state are still under Boko Haram siege.

“Nobody can dare move out of Maiduguri by 10 kilometres without being confronted, attacked by Boko Haram.

“Quite a number of farmers are being killed and kidnapped on a daily basis around Molai General Area, which is just 10 kilometres away from the metropolis, along Maiduguri -Damboa -Biu road.

“Most of the surrounding villages and communities in Konduga, Damboa, Mafa and other local government areas have been razed down in the last two weeks.

“We plead that the federal government and the security agencies review the strategies in nipping this lingering crisis in the bud.”

The north-east has been under series of attack by the insurgents, the latest being the attack on the 157 task force battalion in Metele, Borno.

Over 100 soldiers were reportedly killed in the attack but the army said it lost 39 men.

It remains to be seen what the president will do or the action he will take in view of the clear contradictions advanced by his service chiefs that they have crippled the capacity of the dreaded terrorists group, at a time the insurgents are gaining ground and inflicting heavy casualties on both the military and civilians. Morale among soldiers DESERT HERALD learnt has continued to go down due to poor welfare, lack of sufficient modern fire power equipment.

