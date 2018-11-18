Who rescues Nigeria’s Downtrodden?

By Sanusi Muhammad

A dangerous and sharp social divide is fast developing in Nigeria of today. On the surface of it seems to be ethnic, sectional or religious as some heartless elements of the elite desire. In reality, however, it is a division between a substantially thieving rich and a battered degraded, traumatized, oppressed and subsequently corrupted poor. The present crises of militancy are related to a youth bulge of poverty and unemployment that is ravaging the land. As a result, the ruination of Nigeria is endemic, ubiquitous and ingrained in the mind-sets of both the rich and the poor in the giant of Africa, Nigeria.

Make no mistake Nigeria has many of the attributes of a failed State. The classical definition of a failed State is one that has failed to discharge its obligations to the people. The question is, how has the Nigerian state fared in discharging its constitutional and normative duties, responsibilities and obligations, de jure and de facto, to the Nigerian people? The answer is so obvious, we do not need a soothsayer or super-power to tell us that our state could fail, or has already failed and is dragging the society along with it, rich and poor.

So should we abandon Nigeria or go with the rather asinine refrain that “Nigeria will break up” or “Nigeria will become history”? The point is that a break-up of Nigeria will never create better national or state entities. In fact, some of them will be afflicted by worse maladies related to state and societal failure: 419, drug trade, cultism, armed robbery and banditry, kidnappings, crudeness, and a general march away from civilization, by any definition. In other words, we will get fragments of mal-development, degradation and retrogression.

What hope then? Two perspectives are illuminating. One came from Chinua Achebe, a prolific Nigerian writer, and the second from Lee Kuan Yew of Singapore. According to Achebe in one of his nonfiction works on the problem with Nigeria, he stated leadership as the main problem bedeviling good governance. So was also said by the Asian leader, Lee Kuan Yew: that leadership makes the difference under any circumstance.

As we fearfully approach 2019 general elections, we are confronted with the harsh reality of reflecting on the leadership question. In these forthcoming elections, the political party that dominated post-military leadership and politics in Nigeria since 1999, that is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), faced its major challenge from a mega-merger party, All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015 that took over power after a fierce political battle. But has the APC justified the support it garnered from the downtrodden to oust the PDP? That remains to be answered in 2019 by same people that defeated PDP in 2015. A critical look at the claimed achievements of most APC governors across the states reveals their mind-sets on development and their insincerity in providing good governance beneficial to all. They have failed the 2015 national test so to say.

Today, from all indications, despite the commonality of the character of Nigerian politicians, there seems to be the clear possibility of the emergence of a reformed and rightist PDP and a leftist APC that is presently enmeshed in internal crisis that has no sincere solution at sight, at least in terms of ideology, manifestoes implementation and policy promise while the President is caged by a cabal and spoon-fed with lies that everything is okay for survival.

However, in view of Achebe – Yew, these on leadership, it is the key, regardless of ideology, manifesto and policy. There are useful as organizing principles but the “steersman” or navigator is extremely important. To this extent, the Nigerian President in 2019 must be a rallying point for the reunification of a divided Nigeria. All Nigerians, be they “Northerners” or “Southerners” “Easterners” or “Westerners”, Muslims or Christians, Hausa- Fulani, Igbo, Itsekiri, Yoruba, Sayawa, Igbirra, Mumuye, Anaguta, Anang, Efik, Kalabari, Tal, and the rest of those 400 or so ethno-linguistic groups that make up Nigeria, must feel a sense of kinship with their President and the respective governors.

The President of Nigeria cannot succeed if he or she becomes provincialized into ethnicity, region, section, religion or even gender. A state governor or local government chairman would similarly fail if he or she becomes encased in a cocoon of prejudice. Successful management of difference or diversity is a recipe for successful governance of the affairs of heterogeneous humanity.

Nigeria was never a mistake in 1914, because no single country on earth as we know the world today was perfectly created. Today’s modern states all conceptually emerged after the Peace of Westphalia of 1648. The states of Africa were specifically the products of the Berlin Conference of 1884 – 1885. This is elementary history. So how has Nigeria become a mistake and South Africa, Ghana, Kenya, Sudan, Gambia and Niger as examples are not?

So the President of Nigeria, who should be the leader of Africa and the black race, must also be respected and recognized as so in Ghana, Togo, Benin Republic Sao Tome and Principe, South Africa, Harlem, Ethiopia, Senegal, Mali, Britain, United States, Russia, Czech Republic, Morocco and all the 36 states and 774 local government areas in Nigeria, and of course in the seat of the world, The United Nations. Since this is also a job, he or she should at least have reasonably good education and exposure, with well articulated views on national, continental and international life.

Nigeria yearns for its best in 2019 devoid of parochial sentiments and hate speeches that are characteristics of drowning politicians and their god fathers.

—————————-

Muhammad is a veteran Journalist and Analyst

Like this: Like Loading...