‘Why Atiku, PDP’re meeting in Dubai’

The presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for 2019 elections, Atiku Abubakar, is in Dubai, United Arab Emirates to strategise for the polls and ward off the prying eyes of agents of All Progressives Congress, APC, a source close to the former Vice President told this paper yesterday.

The Dubai meeting, which featured party bigwigs, including PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus; Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki; Senator Ben Murray-Bruce(Bayelsa East); erstwhile Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, and ex-aide to former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, among others, has left analysts at a loss, especially given that no official statement has been issued either by PDP leadership or Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation, APCO, on the meeting.

A party source, yesterday, said that the Dubai retreat is to enable Atiku and PDP strategise on how best to run the campaign expected to begin in a fortnight, nationwide.

According to him, anti-graft agencies have been put on alert to track opposition finances, particularly that of PDP.

The source said though the law was clear on party finances, APC is scared of the “growing popularity of Atiku” so much that it is prepared to use “every means” to destabilise his ambition.

He said: “The Dubai meeting is an opportunity to rub minds on how best to market the party and our candidate.

“They keep talking about money as if any single individual has the amount of money government is sitting on.

“Just before Atiku left for Dubai, we got information that APC and the Presidency had perfected plans to send spies to infiltrate our team and because it is difficult to tell who a spy is, the party chose to cool off outside the shores of the nation to keep its house away from the eyes of these people.”

