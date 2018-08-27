Why I’m declaring my presidential ambition in Abuja, not Kano — Kwankwaso

Former Kano State governor and presidential aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has given reasons why he is not declaring his presidential ambition in his home state of Kano.

Mr. Kwankwaso, who is at loggerheads with his state governor and longtime political associate, Abdullahi Ganduje, had announced Wednesday as the day he will declare his 2019 presidential ambition.

The announcement was contained in a statement by Mr Kwankwaso’s Presidential Campaign Committee on Sunday.

The declaration, according to the statement, would hold at the Eagle Square, Abuja, by 11 a.m.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, Mr Kwankwaso’s spokesperson, Binta Sipikin, said Abuja is the nation’s capital and many of Mr Kwankwaso’s political associates and supporters from across the country would be attending the event, hence the choice of Abuja.

She said it is not a Kano event, and it will be more convenient for people to come from any part of the country to the nation’s capital.

“He is declaring in Abuja because it is the nation’s capital, and this is a national event,” she said.

“We are considering people from various parts of the country who may want to come, but could find a meeting in Abuja easier than in Kano.”

Messrs Kwankwaso and Ganduje were political allies with the latter serving as deputy governor when Mr Kwankwaso was the state governor.

They have since parted ways with Mr Kwankwaso leaving the All Progressives Congress (APC) to rejoin the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where he left in 2014 in hoping to achieve his presidential ambition.

Mr Kwankwaso last visited Kano over two years ago.

The governor has been accuses of using security as an excuse to abort a rally to welcome Mr Kwankwaso back to Kano.

