Why I’m seeking re-election – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said in Kano on Thursday that his decision to seek re-election was informed by his desire and commitment to correct the ills bedevilling the country.

Mr Buhari made the remark at his presidential campaign rally held at the Sani Abacha stadium, Kofar Mata, in Kano metropolis.

“There is nothing that prompted me to seek re-election beside my desire and commitment to correct the ills of the country.

“I was a Governor, Minister and Head of State and now a President. So, I need nothing less than to ensure that Nigeria attains greatness,” he said.

The president called on all supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to vote massively for the party to ensure its victory at the polls.

“There is nothing new I will tell you but I am here to thank you for taking the pains to wait patiently to see me,” he said.

He expressed satisfaction with the success recorded in the fight against insurgency in the North-East as most of the people displaced by the mayhem had returned to their respective towns and villages following the improvement of peace in the affected areas.

“We promised to fight corruption, insecurity and improve the nation’s economy. We have been able to achieve a lot in these three critical areas,” he said.

Mr Buhari said that the decision by the federal government to ban the importation of rice had yielded good results as it had boosted rice production in the country and improved the socio-economic status of Nigerians.

The National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, said President Muhammadu Buhari had achieved a lot within the last three and a half years.

Mr Oshiomhole said there was no need for APC to rig the elections in view of the tremendous projects it had executed and the massive support the party had across the country.

He urged the party’s supporters to give it all the necessary support to ensure its success in the forthcoming general elections.

He commended Governor Abdullahi Ganduje for the various development projects he had executed in the state which he said were there for all to see.

Mr Ganduje thanked the federal government under the leadership of Mr Buhari for the various projects it was executing in the state and Nigeria.

He called on the people of the state to vote for the APC to ensure the success of all its candidates in the upcoming elections.

NAN reports that eight prominent PDP members in the state including former Deputy Governor of the state, Hafiz Abubakar, who defected to the APC were received at the occasion.