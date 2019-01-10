Why My Son Refused To Surrender – Father Of Boko Haram Commander

Baba Modu, father of a Boko Haram commander popularly called Ba-Ana, says he has been unable to persuade his son to surrender to the federal government.

In an interview with NAN on Wednesday, Modu spoke of his recent encounter with his son.

Modu said his son was enrolled by the insurgents in 2012 at a farm in Dikwa local government area of Borno state.

“I lost hope of meeting my son after his abduction in the past seven years. One day, I met someone who told me that my son was alive and mentioned where I can find him,” Modu recounted.

“I was also told he is one of the commanders of the Albarnawi faction of the Boko Haram.

“I travelled to the shores of the Lake Chad to plead with Ba-Ana to surrender and embrace peace.”

He said it took him about one week to finally meet his son.

“When I arrived at the camp, I told them that I am the father of Ba’ana and after series of interrogations, they asked me to wait for him to return from a mission,” Modu said.

“Ba-Ana returned at night, he was marveled to see me, and when he heard my voice; he told his men that I am his father.

“I pleaded with him for about 30 days in a bid to convince him to lay down his arms and embrace peace, regrettably he did not heed my counsel.

“Ba-Ana confessed that he killed many people and believed that the authorities would not forgive his crimes. He also believed that he had committed his life in the course of God.”

Modu said he has not lost hope and “will continue to pray God to heal his soul and bring him back to me”.

