Why Nigerians should clap for Buhari, Tinubu – Fani-Kayode

Former Minister for Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Thursday, came down hard on President Muhammadu Buhari.

He also lambasted former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu.

The former presidential aide mocked the duo, saying both deserved applause for bringing the country to its knees.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain restated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has failed Nigerians.

He wrote on Twitter: “88 million Nigerians live in extreme poverty. 1.1 million Nigerians slipped into extreme poverty in the last 4 months.

“12 million Nigerians lost their jobs in the last 3 years. Nigeria borrowed more money in the last 3 years than in the previous 50 with nothing to show for it.

“More Nigerians have been butchered and killed in cold blood by security forces, terrorist groups and armed militias in the last 3 years than at any other time in our history other than during the civil war. Clap for Buhari and Tinubu”.

Like this: Like Loading...