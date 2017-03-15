Why Senate Rejected Magu as EFCC Chairman

BY OBUTE JAMES
The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday March 15 refused to confirm the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, as the substantive chairman of the anti-graft agency for the second time.
Magu was rejected on Wednesday, after appearance before the Senate for his confirmation hearing during which Dino Melaye raised the SSS report dated March 14.
“In the light of the foregoing, Magu has failed the integrity test and will eventually constitute a liability to the anti-corruption stand of the current government,” the SSS report, read by Mr. Melaye, stated.
Although Mr. Magu had answered to the satisfaction of lawmakers earlier questions he was asked, senators challenged his suitability given the report against him by the SSS.
The fresh report was basically reaffirmation of the earlier one, containing same allegations that bother on the nominee’s residence, relationship with Mohammed Umar and past record as head of the EFCC’s economic governance unit.
President Muhammadu Buhari in January resubmitted Mr. Magu’s name to the Senate for confirmation as EFCC boss.
Senate spokesman, Abdulahi Sabi, after plenary on Wednesday said the report of the Department of State Services, DSS, was adopted by the Senate.
Sabi said no one who failed such integrity test
would be confirmed by the Senate.
“The rejection of Magu by the Senate signifies
that he cannot continue in acting capacity.
“We did not confirm him. He failed the integrity
test”, he said.
