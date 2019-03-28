Yobe Governor-elect, Mala Buni, Dep, lawmakers receives INEC Certificate of Return

The Independent National Election Commission (INEC) in Yobe State on Thursday issued certificates of return to the governor-elect, Mai-Mala Buni, and 23 members-elect of the State House of Assembly.

The elected public officers received their certificates at the INEC office in Damaturu, the state capital.

Speaking at the opening of the occasion, the INEC Supervisory National Commissioner in charge of Bauchi, Gombe and Yobe State, Baba Shettima Arfo, implored the elected public commissioners to ensure they fulfil their campaign promises to the electorate.

Earlier the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Ahmad Makama, thanked all stakeholders for making the Yobe 2019 elections a hitch-free exercise.

Speaking after receiving his certificate of return, the governor-elect, Mr Buni thanked the INEC for organising a credible election. He said the election has earned the positive rating of international and local election observers.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), had no doubt enjoyed full scale independence and executed its duties free from interference and influence.

The sufficient compliance to the provisions of the electoral law by the Commission, gave more credence to the elections.”

He said the outcome of the election “was a true reflection of the people’s verdict. It was also an account, that the votes of the electorate truly count.”

He also commended the INEC for acting swiftly in addressing ’emerging problems’ during the election which he said aided the conduct of the last elections.

He however implored INEC not to deviate from its fair stance exhibited during the last election

“INEC should always be fair and just as you have done in this election, in protecting the peoples will and respecting their choice.”

Mr Buni thanked the people of Yobe for the mandate they gave him even as he promised to deliver on all his campaign promises.

“To the good people of Yobe state, the confidence you reposed in us will be adequately justified. We shall strive to ensure continuity, consolidation and expansion of the achievements recorded under the leadership of His Excellency our Governor, Alhaji (Dr) Ibrahim Gaidam Fcna, Fcpa, to make life more meaningful to every citizen of the state.

“The commitment and fairness of the APC administration gave the electorate a sense of belonging and, this made elections across the state more peaceful and easier. The achievements recorded by the Governor Ibrahim led administration remain selling points for our party and the candidates at all levels, which translated into such a huge success.

“I want to thank our traditional and religious leaders who always preached peace. I appreciate the election observers, monitor groups, as well as, the media who kept eagle eyes on the election process so to promote justice and fair play and, for our democracy to thrive.”

He also thanked his rival in the contest, Umar Iliya Damagum, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, “who after putting a good fight, conceded and called to congratulate us and also made his position very clear, that he will not be going to the tribunal to challenge the election.”

