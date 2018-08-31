You are on your own, Buhari tells Nigerian illegal migrants

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday warned Nigerians who continue to migrate from the country through illegal routes, despite the inherent dangers, that they are on their own.

He said such people make the uncertain trips at their own risk.

Buhari said this during a joint press conference he had with the visiting German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said his administration had made it clear to all that care to listen that it would not support any illegal acts.

He, however, said the government would bring back those who are trapped in Libya in-between Nigeria and their final destinations.

The President said, “Firstly, I am against those my countrymen and women that illegally travel to Europe.

“I believe you know the ECOWAS protocol encourages free movement of persons, goods and services. But for those going to Europe, we are not, as an administration, agreeing with those who continue to defy the Sahara Desert and the Mediterranean because they feel there are greener pastures there, whether they are prepared for it or not.

“We do not support anything illegal and indiscipline. You must recall that about six weeks ago, we repatriated about 3,000 Nigerians that were stuck in Libya on their way to Europe.

“You must have read in the newspapers and watch on the television the number of Nigerians lost in the Mediterranean.

“We have made it very clear that we do not support anything illegal and anybody who feels this country does not offer him what he should be offered as a citizen, and decides to defy the desert and the Mediterranean, is doing it at his own risk.

Like this: Like Loading...