Zamfara 2019: We’ll retire Yari from politics, Marafa boasts

The battle for the soul of Zamfara State in 2019 is getting fiercer. Today, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Petroleum (Downstream), Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa met with President Muhammadu Buhari, saying they will retire Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara state.

Speaking to State House of Correspondents after the meeting, Marafa condemned the violence that trailed the governorship primary in Zamfara state.

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (NWC) had yesterday cancelled the Governorship primary of Zamfara state over violence that trailed the exercise.

This paper reports that Marafa is one of the nine aspirants eyeing the ticket of the APC in the state.

Marafa who declined to reveal what he discussed with the President, said the violence was the handiwork of saboteurs who have lost out in the scheme of things in the state.

Reiterating that his governorship ambition does not worth the life of anybody, urged the security agencies not to spare anybody found wanting in connection with violence.

”We are going to retire the Governor and all those who are with him whether he likes it or not. They should prosecute anybody that is found wanting in the violence even if his my child,” he said.

Meanwhile, the G8 group which comprises of governorship candidates within the APC that are challenging Governor Yari’s executive excesses have received a boast today from the Adams Oshiomhole led EXCO. The party had today announced the dissolution of all APC EXCO across Zamfara State and clearly stated that by the dissolution, all executives of the party across the state including Gov Yari as the party’s leader in the state have been banned from from taking charge of the gubernatorial primary election and indeed all other future elections. The party said it will arrange neutral party men to organise and conduct the gubernatorial primary election tomorrow, Saturday.

