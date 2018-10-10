Zamfara INEC Ban: Senator Marafa wants APC to sanction Governor Yari

Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa on Wednesday called on the All Progressive Congress (APC) to sanction the zamfara state governor, Abdulaziz Abubakar Yari for reportedly plunging the state into electoral violence.

The chairman of the Senate Committee on Petroleum (Downstream), said the call became necessary following untimely death of 6 people and injuries sustained by the electorate, mostly women in the crisis allegedly caused by the governor at the All Progressive Congress (APC) primaries that was cancelled.

Marafa spoke with newsmen in Abuja while reacting to report that INEC has banned the APC in the state from fielding candidates in the forth coming general election.

Speaking on the political situation in the state, Marafa said Yari transformed himself into an electoral institution and reportedly went ahead and declared election result.

According to Marafa, the action by Yari, is allegedly a crime that should not be left unpunished.

He said “Today it is zamfara state, if it is allowed and tomorrow another governor do the same, it will have consequences.

“I think all those who were involved should be brought to book.

“This is the kind of people that can cause war in the country. A governor that went ahead to collate result in total disregard of committee’s decision.

“That action led to violence, 6 people were killed and others sustained injuries, mostly women” he said.

Continuing; “he went out to collect result, he was on air declared result by a chairman whom the party asked not to take part in the exercise.

“APC must descend heavily and quickly on the actions of the governor, because they have a duty to protect the party, they have a duty to protect the process, if this kind of attitude is allowed to go unpunished, then it is setting a very bad precedence for others to follow.

“And only God knows who is going to copy it and what the consequences will be” Marafa added.

