10 Consultants, Scores of Doctors Left DASH Over Stagnation, Heavy Taxation

The Nigeria Medical Association, Nasarawa State Council has attributed the mass exodus of 10 Consultants and scores of doctors from the service of Dalhatu Araf Specialists Hospital,Lafia to harsh condition of service, lack of promotion and heavy taxation.

The Chairman of NMA, Dr.Bulus Peter Umar says heavy taxation and stagnation since 2012 are the nagging issues that scares doctors away from the service of Nasarawa State government.

Calling on the State Government to do the needful or risk down tools by the Association,the Chairman further disclosed that NMA would declare a warning strike by Sunday 12:00 midnight.

“The warning strike start by 12:00 midnight on Sunday comprises of staff of Federal Medical Centre,Keffi and doctors at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Lafia.

Dr.Bulus hinted that the mass exodus cut across specialist ranging from Pedeatrics, Gynaecologist and amongst others causing havoc to the State health facilities.

“The unfolding foist patients to patronize quacks operating in the State”.

He in addition to said the agitation for salary scale was resolved at the Federal level not the State level.

“NMA reminder the State government in August 2016,in spite of reminder for two years we still reminded them again of plight on January 2019 to implement our outstanding promotions but to no avail.

“The State government should be aware that promotion is the right of civil servants but not a privilege”.

When asked whether the State government has taken a bold steps curtail the imbroglio between the Association and the State government, Dr.Bulus said the State government has set up a 16 man committee headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Bar.Mohammed AAbdullahi to submit it report in three weeks.

He described the committee as death before arrival,saying the three weeks time frame expires on 25/03/2019 and the committee was yet to be inaugurated.

“Instead of them to inaugurate the committee they there buying time to hand over our issues to the in-coming administration”.

He averred that 22 months arrears of it’s members gulped N400M,saying all the promotions from 2012 are paper promotions without benefits.

“And if these fails we intend to go to Industrial Court,he however commended the State government in times of infrastructural development which he said 70 percent has been achieved under governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura.

The State Commissioner for health, Dr.Roseline Kela in her response buttressed that the State government is on top of the situation.

“I promised you we will resolved the differences before the date,she added.

The Chairman of the committee, Barr. Mohammed Abdullahi while responding In a text message directed this paper to the State Commissioner of Information, Jameel Zakari.

