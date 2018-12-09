2019: APC crisis deepens as Rochas candidate defects to challenge APC Gov candidate

A CHAIRMANof the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State, Dan Nwafor, has dismissed reports that the state governor, Rochas Okorocha encouraged his son-in-law and Chief of Staff to the governor, Ogumba Uche Nwosu to defect to the Action Alliance.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja, Nwafo said there was no evidence that the state governor, Rochas Okorocha, asked his son-inlaw and other lawmakers to leave the party and join the Action Alliance, challenging anyone with such information to make it public.

He said: “The governor of the state, who is a cofounder of this party in Nigeria, is a senatorial candidate of the party. I am not aware that the governor permitted anybody to go to any party. If you have the proofs, bring them.

“Uche Nwosu was the foremost governorship aspirant of the party and due to irreconcilable differences, he felt he should pursue his ambition elsewhere. As a state chairman, I am sad. Even though I need all my governorship aspirants to be in the party, I cannot stop him. “If he had decided to choose his political path, I will wish him well. But I will work for my party and my party will win.

That is where I stand. Everybody planning to run for governorship position in Imo State in one way or the other is close to me. But will I say because I know them before, when they move to one party or the other, I am supposed to know where they are going to? I am the state chairman of the party, I will work for the party and I am committed to the party.

“Anything that will make my party fail, I should be worried about it. So, whenever persons are leaving the party, I’m concerned. What is my job? What is our job? To see how we can make sure to bring other alternatives that can create tabling window elections.

“When one person leaves, we are working hard to bring in five, six, seven who would replace them. APC is our party, and we are in the APC. The party is working together. For some people, it takes faster or longer for their wounds to heal. But we are all in the process of healing our wounds. We are working together, we must put our past behind us.

The focus is that, President Buhari will win and all the candidates of our Party in APC Imo will win, so, we are working with everyone in Imo APC.”

