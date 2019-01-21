2019: Buhari in Borno, vows to continue fight against corruption if re-elected

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to sustain his administration’s fight against corruption if reelected.Mr. Buhari said this at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Maiduguri on Monday.He said his government has been able to tackle insecurity in the North-east state, even as he conceded more needed to be done.Speaking in Hausa, Mr Buhari said his government has done well in reducing poverty through agriculture.The president called on the supporters to vote for him. He promised that he would continue to ensure that the nation’s commonwealth is secured and not pilfered by corrupt officials.“I thank you all for all coming out en masse, defying this hot sun to receive and listen to us today. I want to let you all know that we have been able to appreciably deliver on the the promises that we made four years ago on three key sectors: which are security, economy and fight against corruption.“On the issue of security, we have done our best as your leaders have said here today, but there is still more to be done, and I assure you all that we are not going to relent but carry on with the war.“On the issue of economy, I am sure that you all can testify that God has blessed us with good harvest in the past two years. We have empowered farmers with farm inputs and our people have gone to farm and by the grace of God we have had good harvest better than the past years.“Now we are self-reliant in food production; most especially we no longer have to import rice into our country because we have abundant local production.“In the area of fighting corruption in public offices, we are still doing our best to expose those involved. Our laws have made it clear that due process must be followed in prosecuting suspects. Those arrested will be arrested and handed to the security agencies for prosecution. Those with unexplained assets will be made to forfeit them and sell them off and put the proceeds in public coffers.

“I will continue to do my best in these three sectors; but most especially those caught perpetrating corruption shall be prosecuted. Put your minds to rest, continue to be good citizens, we shall not betray you, and we shall not allow anyone to cheat you,” said Mr Buhari.

Speaking earlier, the governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, expressed appreciation to the president for restoring peace in the state.

Mr. Shettima said in appreciation of the “love” that the president has shown for the people of Borno, the state will give him 95 per cent of the total votes that will be cast in the February 16 general election.

The Borno State APC chairman, Bukar Dalori, also assured the president of a landslide victory in Borno as he disclosed that “Borno is a one-party state because there is no opposition in our state.”

According to him, “By the grace of God, all those that used to be key players in the opposition party including former governor Muhammad Goni, are all here with use today and we are going to officially receive them today.

“Be assured of at least two million votes from Borno in favour of APC come February 16, Mr President,” said Mr Dalori.

A senator, Ali Ndume, who is the Northeast coordinator of the the Buhari/Osinbajo 2019 campaign said “defeating the opposition in Borno State is a forgone conclusion because flag bearer of the main opposition is a person that is associated with electoral defeat.

“Come February 16, Buhari whose name starts with B shall be, while the other candidate whose name starts with A shall only attend,” said Mr Ndume.

Earlier, the president paid a condolence visit to the Shehu of Borno where he solicited support and prayers of the royal father.