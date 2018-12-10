2019: Don’t be afraid of federal might, Saraki tells Kwarans

The President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, on Sunday urged his supporters in Kwara State not to be afraid of federal might which he said supporters of the All Progressives Congress were relying on to win the forthcoming general elections.

He said the Peoples Democratic Party would win the elections if right strategies were adopted.

Saraki spoke at the inauguration of a 42-member PDP Campaign Committee in the state.

He said he confronted federal might in two previous elections and won.

While admitting that the next elections, like other elections, have their challenges, he said experience had shown him that with the right tactics and strategies, the PDP would win the state again.

Saraki said, “Do not be afraid. I have heard all the talks of the opposition about using federal might but we have seen it all.

“We saw it in 2003, we saw it in 2015 or don’t you know that they used federal might in 2015?

“In 2015, with federal might, we defeated them. It was you people that God used then and in 2019, with those who have come to join us, we will defeat them again.”

While describing every election as a battle and each campaign as a battlefield, Saraki promised to review the party’s tactics and strategies.

He asked members of the campaign council to demonstrate utmost faithfulness in the discharge of their duties.

He recalled that the Mandate Office had been the platform for every electoral victory of the party since 2003 and expressed confidence that God was with his political structure to win again.

Making reference to his political travails since the APC won the 2015 general elections, Saraki pleaded with aggrieved members of the PDP to sheathe their sword and work for the party’s victory.

He promised that things would be different under a government run by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

According to Saraki, it is only when the PDP is in power at the federal level that things can return to normal for suffering Nigerians.

“We went to Sokoto, Ibadan and other places, we know that people are suffering, it is the same thing in all the places.

“I want to plead with you people to be patient, when the PDP comes to power at the federal level, your problems will be solved,” he pleaded.

Earlier in his address, the state governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, expressed confidence that the PDP would win the state in 2019.

In his acceptance speech on behalf of members of the campaign council, the chairman, Prof. Suleiman Abubakar, described their appointment as a call to service at a critical period in the history of the state.

He promised to give all it takes to ensure victory.

Abukakar, who was Minister of National Planning during the 2015 elections, said Saraki truly defeated his team with its federal might in that election.

“Now that we are working together in the same party, things will turn out better,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...