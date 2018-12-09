2019: Presidency under attack for posting fake pictures against

The Presidency has come under serious attack for posting a photograph of food and cash, claiming they were distributed at the Peoples Democratic Party’s rally held in Sokoto on Monday.

Media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Ms Lauretta Onochie, who posted the picture on her social media pages, claimed that the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, distributed cash and food at his Sokoto rally held on Monday to induce voters.

Using her verified Twitter handle, @Laurestar, Onochie had tweeted an image supposedly from the Sokoto campaign rally.

However, the tweet was greeted with reactions from angry Nigerians, who pointed out that the image was taken in 2017.

DAILY POST, however, observed that the same picture first appeared online in February 2017, when a Lagos-based charity foundation released photos from an outreach sponsored by popular actress, Ruth Eze.

Nigerians have since slammed Onochie on Twitter for false accusations against former Vice President.

Here are some comments we gathered

@Segunandrews “This picture was used in February 2017, it is the same picture you’re circulating to misinform the public. An aide to the President spreading falsehood just to prove a point.”

@Bhadooksy “So “Royalty” tweeted this picture 8th of March 2018.Fast Forward to December 2018, “Lauretta Onochie” tweeted the same picture with a different intent/caption. Ladies and gentlemen, brace up for 2019!

@LeoOmbs “You’re a shame to your house hold and womanhood, that photo was taken from a blog, which was posted sometimes in 2017, @APCNigeria and their mischievous ways, will do anything just to score cheap political points, you all better repent all be doomed because the end has come for you!

@Abrahamdick “This picture by Presidency was an act of charity by an actor in February this year during Valentine. Why do we always lie?”

@JosephineJisom1 “This rumor is false. Such a blatant lie. I reside in Sokoto and I was present at the event, nothing like this shared. Stop spreading fake pictures, you won’t get our votes.”

@Igenius_ng “This should tell us all the brand of integrity Buhari is dishing out. This is a clear sign of a cunning leadership never before seen in this country. So shameful.”

@Yungcorleon “Why human being go dey lie like this? This picture has been on the internet since last year.”

@Leonardhandsome “Ma, this photo has been on the internet for decades. Try something else.”

@Raufoyewole “This is shameless on your part! This image was used online in Feb 20th, 2017 by a foundation. Fake news.”

@Paulkorok “She should be taken to court for spreading fake news.”

@IamElvisgrey “You keep on giving the president a bad name madam. Please always try to investigate and vet stuff before you post. Please I beg you don’t work against Buhari haba always!!! At least read comments and see the picture is fake so you delete post apologise or not and move on.”

@Ogbenidipo “The sort of country I dream of is not a country where people like Lauretta Onochie will have an opportunity to speak for or on behalf of the President or Presidency, commit multiple blunders, fail to resign, and they are not fired.”

@Nfutajiogu “This picture has being in circulation since last year madam. Is this how you people campaign by tarnishing the image of your opponent? Shame!!!

@LawrenceBob “You’re are the main reason @MBuhari will fail in 2019 elections and I thank God for that. You always use pictures of different events and make shameful propaganda. Only a numbskull will retain you in his cabinet/campaign team.”

