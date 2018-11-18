Abducted Zamfara Twins Finally Regain Freedom

The famous Zamfara twin sisters who were kidnapped a month ago have been released on Saturday evening.

DAILY NIGERIAN spoke with the twins shortly after their release and confirmed that they were released unhurt.

It was reliably gathered N15million ransom was paid before their release.

The money was raised through crowd funding, family contributions and borrowing. The largest contribution came from a senator, Kabir Marafa.

On Wednesday, the abductors of the twin sisters threatened to kill one of the girls if payment of their ranson was not made on time.

The twins, Hassana and Hussaina, were kidnapped last month in Dauran town while distributing the invitation cards of their wedding.

A family member, Ibrahim Abubakar, who spoke with the kidnappers and the twins on phone on Thursday said the kidnappers had reduced the ransom to N15million.

“We are only able to get N6m selling our properties and receiving contributions from family members, politicians, traders and ordinary people,” Mr Abdubakar told DAILY NIGERIAN on Thursday night.

In a viral audio clip, one of the twin sisters, Hussaina was heard sobbing, complaining about maltreatment and appealing for help.

“I am battling with headache. We are in dire situation, they are about to kill us,” Hussaina sobbed.

“The beat us every morning. Please help rescue us. Even yesterday, they slaughtered some people in our presence.

“We are starving. Please get contributions even from the general public.”

But one of the abductor’s interjected, saying the call would be the last he would make with the twins as they failed to deliver the ransom.

The state government had last week directed the recruitment of 8,500 civilian Joint Task Force operatives from 17 emirate councils across the state to assist security agencies in combating insecurity.

